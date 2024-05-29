News & Insights

Wilson Asset Management Ends Major Stake in Vista Group

May 29, 2024 — 02:58 am EDT

WAM Microcap Ltd. (AU:WMI) has released an update.

Wilson Asset Management Group has announced that it has ceased to be a substantial holder in Vista Group International Limited (ASX: VGL) as of May 20, 2024. The details of the changes in relevant interests, including the nature of the changes in voting securities and any associated considerations, have been formalized in the required notification forms. This shift in shareholding could potentially signal significant strategic movements for both entities in the financial market.

