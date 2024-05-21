News & Insights

Wilson Asset Management Becomes G8 Education’s Major Holder

May 21, 2024 — 03:58 am EDT

G8 Education Limited (AU:GEM) has released an update.

G8 Education Limited, trading as GEM on the ASX, has announced that Wilson Asset Management Group has become a substantial holder as of May 24, 2017. The notice includes details on the voting power, which stands at 5.13% with 41,491,794 ordinary shares. This significant acquisition reflects the firm’s confidence in G8 Education’s market potential and strategic direction.

