Wilson Asset Management Becomes G8 Education’s Major Holder

G8 Education Limited (AU:GEM) has released an update.

G8 Education Limited, trading as GEM on the ASX, has announced that Wilson Asset Management Group has become a substantial holder as of May 24, 2017. The notice includes details on the voting power, which stands at 5.13% with 41,491,794 ordinary shares. This significant acquisition reflects the firm’s confidence in G8 Education’s market potential and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:GEM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.