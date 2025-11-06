Wilson Asset Eliminates Stake In 805K AVTR Shares Valued At $10.8 Million

Key Points

Reduced holdings by 805,658 shares, with an estimated net position change of $10.84 million

Post-trade, the fund holds zero Avantor shares, with a reported stake value of $0

The stake previously represented 2.67% of fund AUM in the prior quarter

Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Ltd fully exited its position in Avantor (NYSE:AVTR), cutting 805,658 shares for a value change of $10.84 million.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 6, 2025, Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Ltd sold all 805,658 shares of Avantor. The estimated value of this transaction, based on quarterly average prices, was $10.84 million. Following the trade, the fund reported no remaining exposure to Avantor in its 13F filing for the quarter ending September 30, 2025.

What else to know

This was a complete liquidation; Avantor now represents 0% of 13F assets under management. The stake previously represented 2.67% of fund AUM in the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing include:

GOOGL: $29.6 million (7.3% of AUM)

INTU: $27.6 million (6.8% of AUM)

PWR: $22.9 million (5.7% of AUM)

ICE: $20.97 million (5.2% of AUM)

MSCI: $19.76 million (4.9% of AUM)

As of November 5, 2025, Avantor shares were priced at $11.43, down 45.8% over the prior year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 60.3 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of November 6, 2025) $11.43 YTD performance -45.8% Dividend yield N/A

Company Snapshot

Avantor provides materials and consumables, laboratory equipment and instrumentation, and specialized services for the biopharma, healthcare, education, government, and advanced technology sectors.

The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of high-purity chemicals, laboratory supplies, process chromatography products, and value-added services such as onsite lab management and biopharmaceutical material scale-up.

Avantor's main customers include biopharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, academic institutions, government agencies, and organizations in advanced technology and applied materials industries worldwide.

Avantor, Inc. is a global supplier of mission-critical products and services supporting customers in life sciences, healthcare, and advanced technology markets. With a broad portfolio and integrated service offerings, the company enables scientific innovation and operational efficiency for its clients. Its scale, diversified customer base, and focus on high-growth end markets provide a competitive advantage in the specialized materials and laboratory solutions sector.

Foolish take

Wilson Asset Management just sold off its entire $10.8 million stake in Avantor, signaling a full retreat from what was once considered a promising company in the life sciences supply chain. This decision comes after a brutal year for the stock, with shares plummeting nearly 46%. That drop was likely driven by weaker demand from biopharma customers and a general trend of inventory destocking across the industry. For Wilson Asset, this exit likely means it’s reallocating its capital toward faster-growing sectors after dealing with this prolonged underperformance.

Avantor remains a critical player in the global life sciences market, supplying essential materials and lab services for research, diagnostics, and biomanufacturing. Its massive catalog of consumables and integrated lab solutions continues to help pharmaceutical, healthcare, and advanced technology customers run their operations efficiently. While these near-term challenges have dampened spirits, the company's diverse customer base and long-term exposure to biopharma innovation could set the stage for a recovery once industry conditions settle down. However, the fund's decision to leave now suggests it would rather exercise its patience with different investments.

Glossary

13F filing: A quarterly report required by the SEC, listing institutional investment managers' holdings of certain securities.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Complete liquidation: The process of selling all shares of a particular holding, reducing the position to zero.

Exposure: The amount of capital or percentage of a portfolio invested in a specific asset or sector.

Stake: The ownership interest or share held in a company by an investor or fund.

Quarterly average prices: The average price of a security over a three-month financial reporting period.

Biopharma: The sector focused on developing and manufacturing drugs using biological sources and processes.

Consumables: Products that are used up and need regular replacement, such as laboratory supplies.

Process chromatography: A technique for separating and purifying chemical mixtures, often used in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Onsite lab management: Services where a provider manages laboratory operations directly at a client's location.

Scale-up: Expanding production processes from laboratory to commercial scale, especially in biopharmaceuticals.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Adam Palasciano has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Intuit, MSCI, and Quanta Services. The Motley Fool recommends Intercontinental Exchange. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.