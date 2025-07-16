Wilshire Indexes and GCM Grosvenor Launch First-of-Its-Kind FT Wilshire Private Markets Infrastructure Index

Wilshire Indexes and GCM Grosvenor launched the FT Wilshire Private Markets Infrastructure Index, enhancing infrastructure investment benchmarks.

Quiver AI Summary

Wilshire Indexes and GCM Grosvenor have announced the launch of the FT Wilshire Private Markets Infrastructure Index, a new benchmark designed to provide investors with a transparent and reliable reference for open-ended infrastructure funds, which previously lacked a comprehensive benchmark. This index aims to meet the growing demand for passive investment options in the infrastructure space. GCM Grosvenor is also developing investable vehicles to track the index, expected to launch soon. The collaboration leverages both companies' expertise in index development and private market management, aiming to create scalable investment solutions for institutional investors seeking diversified infrastructure exposure. The index will be governed by Wilshire Indexes and is set to publish initial results in the third quarter of 2025, paving the way for further collaboration on alternative investment products.

Potential Positives

The launch of the FT Wilshire Private Markets Infrastructure Index provides a much-needed benchmark for investors in the infrastructure space, enhancing the firm's position as a leader in index design.

GCM Grosvenor's development of investable vehicles to track the Index demonstrates its commitment to meeting the growing demand for passive investment solutions in private markets.

The collaboration with Wilshire Indexes combines their respective strengths in index innovation and private market expertise, potentially leading to additional alternative investment products in the future.

By addressing the needs of institutional investors for efficient access to diversified infrastructure exposure, both companies position themselves favorably within the competitive landscape of alternative asset management.

Potential Negatives

Absence of previous track record for the new Index may raise skepticism among potential investors regarding its reliability and effectiveness.

Delay in launching investable vehicles to track the Index could hinder investor interest and momentum in a competitive market.

Potential over-reliance on established partnerships and technology may limit the perception of innovation within the company’s offerings.

FAQ

What is the FT Wilshire Private Markets Infrastructure Index?

The FT Wilshire Private Markets Infrastructure Index is a new benchmark developed to provide transparent performance insights for open-ended infrastructure funds.

Who collaborated to create the Infrastructure Index?

Wilshire Indexes and GCM Grosvenor collaborated closely to develop the Infrastructure Index, leveraging their respective expertise in index design and alternative asset management.

When will the initial results of the Index be published?

The initial results of the FT Wilshire Private Markets Infrastructure Index are expected to be published in the third quarter of 2025.

How will GCM Grosvenor utilize the Index?

GCM Grosvenor plans to develop investable vehicles that track the Index, providing investors with streamlined access to diversified infrastructure exposure.

What benefits does the Index offer to investors?

The Index offers investors a reliable, transparent benchmark that reflects the performance of a diversified universe of leading open-ended infrastructure funds.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GCMG Insider Trading Activity

$GCMG insiders have traded $GCMG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANGELA BLANTON sold 13,902 shares for an estimated $175,857

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GCMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $GCMG stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GCMG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GCMG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GCMG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GCMG forecast page.

$GCMG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GCMG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GCMG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $19.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Crispin Love from Piper Sandler set a target price of $14.5 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Adam Beatty from UBS set a target price of $14.0 on 02/19/2025

Full Release



LONDON and CHICAGO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilshire Indexes, a global leader in index design, and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ: GCMG), a leading global alternative asset management solutions provider, today announced the launch of the jointly developed FT Wilshire Private Markets Infrastructure Index (the “Index”). This first-of-its-kind benchmark fills a void for the asset class by providing investors with a transparent, reliable reference point based on the performance of a diversified universe of leading open-ended infrastructure funds. Until now, infrastructure investors lacked a comprehensive benchmark that truly reflected the breadth of the market. To address growing demand for passive exposure to this universe of assets, GCM Grosvenor is developing one or more investable vehicles designed to track the Index, with anticipated launches in the coming months.





The Index was created through close collaboration between Wilshire Indexes and GCM Grosvenor, leveraging the breadth, depth, and global scale of both organizations, with support of a select group of leading open-ended infrastructure funds. Wilshire Indexes will calculate and govern the benchmark, drawing on its four-decade heritage of transparent, rules-based index methodologies and next-generation data analytics technology. GCM Grosvenor, leveraging its $82 billion alternative investments platform, will contribute ongoing private market insights and risk management expertise as the Index evolves. In addition, GCM Grosvenor is advancing plans for a single point-of-entry investment vehicle, which it will manage, that will track the Index and offer investors streamlined access to diversified infrastructure exposure.





“This partnership brings together Wilshire Indexes’ index innovation with GCM Grosvenor’s deep private markets expertise to deliver a simple, scalable solution for infrastructure investing,” said Mark Makepeace, Chief Executive Officer of Wilshire Indexes. “We’re proud to help set a new standard for transparency and accessibility in private assets.”





Jon Levin, President of GCM Grosvenor, added, “Institutional investors are increasingly asking for an efficient way to gain diversified infrastructure exposure. Working with Wilshire Indexes lets us answer that call today – and lays the groundwork for additional alternative investment products.”





North Dakota Trust Lands, a longstanding collaborator with both Wilshire Indexes and GCM Grosvenor, played an instrumental role in forging the partnership behind the index and anticipated investor-focused product. “Allocators like us have long searched for a volatility-matched, risk-appropriate, and investable infrastructure benchmark, and we believe that Wilshire Indexes and GCM Grosvenor have the best expertise to help bring this vision to life,” said Frank Mihail, Chief Investment Officer of North Dakota Trust Lands.





Following the launch of the Infrastructure Index, the Wilshire Indexes and GCM Grosvenor intend to collaborate on additional alternative investment indices and complementary investable products across the alternative investments landscape. Future initiatives will capitalize on the breadth, depth, and global scale of both organizations, leveraging advanced data analytics and scalable technology platforms to further enhance transparent access to alternative assets.





Wilshire Indexes expects to publish the initial Index results to subscribers in the third quarter of 2025. GCM Grosvenor anticipates launching the prospective tracking vehicles later this year, subject to customary approvals.







About Wilshire Indexes







Wilshire Indexes is a global index provider that empowers institutional investors, asset managers and retail intermediaries with unmatched flexibility in solving benchmarking, portfolio construction, and risk management challenges. Transforming the way investors use benchmarks to realize their objectives, Wilshire Indexes provides global coverage of the markets through the leading FT Wilshire Index Series. Combining new technology and modular products in a growth-aligned commercial model designed for collaboration, efficiency, and speed to market, Wilshire Indexes offers a completely new way to work with an index provider.







About GCM Grosvenor







GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $82 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit:



gcmgrosvenor.com



.







About North Dakota Department of Trust Lands







The North Dakota Department of Trust Lands manages 2.6 million mineral acres, 700,000 surface acres and 13 permanent education trusts, including the Common Schools Trust Fund currently valued at over $7.5 billion. The Department operates under the direction of the five-member North Dakota Board of University and School Lands, chaired by the governor of North Dakota. Mineral royalty income, agricultural rents and easement revenues from state-owned lands are invested to provide income and grow trusts to benefit education now and for future generations. Since 2014, the Common Schools Trust Fund has distributed more than $2 billion to support North Dakota K-12 education, reducing the burden on local property taxpayers and the state’s general fund. During the 2025-2027 biennium, the Common Schools Trust Fund will distribute $585 million, translating to approximately $2,508 in funding per K-12 student and contributing 24% of the state funding share.







Media Contact







Tom Johnson and Abigail Ruck





H/Advisors Abernathy







tom.johnson@h-advisors.global



/



abigail.ruck@h-advisors.global







212-371-5999



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.