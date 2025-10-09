Wilsey Discloses $2.9 Million Purchase of Pfizer Stock Amid Landmark Trump Deal

Key Points

Wilsey Asset Management increased its Pfizer position by 118,248 shares worth an estimated $2.9 million in the third quarter.

This transaction value is equal to 0.5% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade, the fund held 1.1 million Pfizer shares valued at $28.1 million as of September 30.

The Pfizer stake now accounts for 5.2% of Wilsey’s U.S. equity portfolio, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

Wilsey Asset Management disclosed the purchase of Pfizer shares valued at an estimated $2.9 million during the third quarter, according to an SEC filing released Wednesday.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Wilsey Asset Management bought an additional 118,248 shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter. The estimated value of the trade, based on the average closing price for the period, was $2.9 million. The fund reported holding 1,103,543 shares at quarter-end, worth $28.1 million.

What Else to Know

The buy lifts Pfizer to 5.2% of Wilsey Asset Management’s 13F assets under management as of September 30.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:MSFT: $57.7 million (10.6% of AUM)

NYSE:JPM: $43.9 million (8.1% of AUM)

NYSE:GM: $38.7 million (7.1% of AUM)

NYSE:SWK: $37.8 million (6.9% of AUM)

As of Thursday morning, Pfizer shares were priced at $25.42, down nearly 16% over the past year and far underperforming the S&P 500's 16% gain in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $63.8 billion Net Income (TTM) $10.8 billion Dividend Yield 6.7% Price (as of Thursday morning) $25.42

Company Snapshot

Pfizer offers a broad portfolio of biopharmaceutical products, including medicines and vaccines for cardiovascular, oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. The company generates revenue primarily through the discovery, development, manufacturing, and global distribution of branded pharmaceuticals and vaccines, with additional income from contract manufacturing. Pfizer serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, and disease control organizations worldwide.

Foolish Take

Wilsey Asset Management’s $2.9 million third-quarter purchase of Pfizer stock comes as the drugmaker regains momentum after a challenging stretch of post-pandemic normalization. With its purchase, the San Diego-based fund increased its Pfizer position by 12% last quarter—a likely sign of bullishness even as the stock remains over 50% below its pandemic-era highs.



Pfizer recently reported second-quarter 2025 revenue of $14.7 billion, up 10% year-over-year, and adjusted EPS of $0.78, prompting management to raise full-year earnings guidance to a range of $2.90 to $3.10 per share. Growth was led by strong demand for Vyndaqel, Paxlovid, and Comirnaty, while cost-cutting and productivity initiatives remain on track to deliver more than $7 billion in net savings by 2027.



Adding to the optimism, Pfizer reached a deal with the Trump administration to cap drug prices and avoid new tariffs. Under the agreement, the company will offer select treatments at discounts averaging 50% through a new federal purchasing platform. It also pledged $70 billion in new U.S. investment over the next few years.



For long-term investors, the move could help stabilize margins and improve sentiment toward a stock still down 16% over the past year despite a rebound in earnings and guidance. Pfizer is slated to release earnings again in early November.



Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must report quarterly to the SEC, disclosing certain equity holdings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm on behalf of clients.

Equity portfolio: The collection of stock investments held by a fund or institution.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Forward price/earnings ratio: A valuation metric using forecasted earnings over the next year to assess a company's share price relative to its expected profitability.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of the current share price.

Contract manufacturing: When a company produces goods for another company under contract, rather than for its own brand.

Biopharmaceutical: Relating to drugs and therapies developed using biological sources, often involving biotechnology.

Therapeutic areas: Specific categories of diseases or medical conditions targeted by a company’s products or research.

