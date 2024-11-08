Wilmington CFO Sells Shares to Cover Tax Liabilities

Wilmington (GB:WIL) has released an update.

Wilmington PLC’s Chief Financial Officer, Guy Millward, recently sold 4,150 shares to cover tax liabilities related to his 2021 share awards. This transaction, conducted at a price of £3.932923 per share, leaves him with a holding of 136,031 shares, representing 0.15% of the company’s voting rights. Wilmington continues to be a prominent player in the Risk & Compliance, Professional, and Healthcare sectors with its premium listing on the London Stock Exchange.

For further insights into GB:WIL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.