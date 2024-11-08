Wilmington CFO Sells Shares to Cover Tax Liabilities

Wilmington (GB:WIL) has released an update.
Wilmington PLC’s Chief Financial Officer, Guy Millward, recently sold 4,150 shares to cover tax liabilities related to his 2021 share awards. This transaction, conducted at a price of £3.932923 per share, leaves him with a holding of 136,031 shares, representing 0.15% of the company’s voting rights. Wilmington continues to be a prominent player in the Risk & Compliance, Professional, and Healthcare sectors with its premium listing on the London Stock Exchange.
