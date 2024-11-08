News & Insights

Stocks

Wilmington CFO Sells Shares to Cover Tax Liabilities

November 08, 2024 — 10:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wilmington (GB:WIL) has released an update.

Wilmington PLC’s Chief Financial Officer, Guy Millward, recently sold 4,150 shares to cover tax liabilities related to his 2021 share awards. This transaction, conducted at a price of £3.932923 per share, leaves him with a holding of 136,031 shares, representing 0.15% of the company’s voting rights. Wilmington continues to be a prominent player in the Risk & Compliance, Professional, and Healthcare sectors with its premium listing on the London Stock Exchange.

For further insights into GB:WIL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.