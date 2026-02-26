Markets

Wilmar International Reports Higher H2 Profit And Revenue

February 26, 2026 — 08:11 am EST

(RTTNews) - Agribusiness group Wilmar International Limited (WLMIF.PK) on Thursday posted higher second-half profit, largely driven by stronger performance in its Feed & Industrial Products segment.

Profit before tax for the period increased 14.9% to $1.152 billion from $1.003 billion a year ago.

Net profit rose to $815.9 million or 13.1 cents per share from $590.2 million or 9.5 cents per share last year.

Excluding one-time items, core net profit was $693.9 million, up 24.3% from $558.2 million a year earlier.

EBITDA increased 8.2% year-on-year to $2.268 billion.

Revenue for the period grew 3% to $37.524 billion from $36.445 billion in the previous year.

The Board has proposed a final dividend of S$0.10 per share.

