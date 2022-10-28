Wilmar International profit rises about 35% in third quarter

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed agribusiness Wilmar International Ltd WLIL.SI posted a 34.7% jump in quarterly net profit on Friday, helped by improved performance across its core segments and easing raw material costs.

The company, one of the world's largest food producers, said net profit was $766.2 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $568.7 million a year earlier.

