Wilmar International Limited - ADR (WLMIY) Price Target Increased by 5.91% to 28.26

The average one-year price target for Wilmar International Limited - ADR (OTC:WLMIY) has been revised to 28.26 / share. This is an increase of 5.91% from the prior estimate of 26.68 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.56 to a high of 29.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.33% from the latest reported closing price of 27.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wilmar International Limited - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLMIY is 0.18%, an increase of 81.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 60.24% to 58K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 58K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLMIY by 4.51% over the last quarter.

