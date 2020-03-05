WillScot (WSC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of WillScot Corp (Symbol: WSC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.25, changing hands as low as $16.11 per share. WillScot Corp shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WSC's low point in its 52 week range is $9.79 per share, with $19.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.24.

