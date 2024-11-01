WillScot price target lowered to $40 from $44 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on WillScot (WSC) to $40 from $44 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. Despite low expectations, continued volume headwinds drove another disappointing quarter and lowered fiscal 2024 guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

