WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) Expands Reach in California & Ohio

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. WSC continues to expand its storage solutions portfolio, with the acquisition of California-based Cold Box and Ohio-based A&M Cold Storage.



The acquisitions will add approximately 3,500 controlled climate containers, walk-in freezers, and refrigerated storage trailers to WSC's fleet. The strategic move positions the company as a prominent supplier of temporary cold storage units, catering to customers that require on-site climate-controllable space.

Benefits of the Buyouts

The cold storage market is rapidly expanding across various industries like manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food service, retail, and events. The addition of refrigerated storage capabilities will enable the company to serve its current customers better, dealing with temperature-sensitive items. These cold storage solutions align with the company's value-added commercial strategy. The company is poised to expand into new markets by capitalizing on its logistics and field service infrastructure.



During the second quarter of 2023, Storage Solutions Segment's revenue increased 12.7% year over year to $211.4 million (approximately 36% of total revenue). Also, the average monthly portable storage rates increased 27% year over year. The upside was backed by strong pricing and increased value-added products and services (VAPS) penetration. Adjusted EBITDA of $109.9 million increased by 28.1% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin expanded 630 basis points to 52%.





Although shares of WSC have declined 2.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 4.6% rise, the company is likely to benefit from its strong pricing and value-added products penetration and margin performance. Earnings estimates for 2023 have increased in the past 30 days, depicting analysts' optimism regarding the stock growth potential.

