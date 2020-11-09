WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Just Beat EPS By 29%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a good week for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 7.9% to US$20.19. Revenues were US$417m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.07, an impressive 29% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqCM:WSC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings' ten analysts is for revenues of US$1.71b in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 42% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 236% to US$0.78. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.71b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.80 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$22.00, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings at US$27.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$20.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 42% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 30% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

