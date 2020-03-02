WillScot & Mobile Mini Announce Merger - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - WillScot Corp. (WSC) and Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI) have agreed to merge in an all-stock merger of equals deal. Mobile Mini stockholders will receive 2.4050 shares of WillScot common stock for each share of Mobile Mini common stock. Upon completion, current WillScot stockholders will own 54% and Mobile Mini stockholders will own 46% of the combined company. The implied total enterprise value of the combined company is approximately $6.6 billion. The combination is estimated to be highly accretive with greater than 10% free cash flow per share accretion by end of 2021.

Brad Soultz, WillScot's CEO, will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the combined company. Kelly Williams, Mobile Mini's CEO, will serve as President and Chief Operating Officer, and Tim Boswell, WillScot's CFO, will serve as Chief Financial Officer of the combined company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.