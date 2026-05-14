WillScot Holdings (WSC) Price Target Increased by 15.12% to 27.54

The average one-year price target for WillScot Holdings (NasdaqCM:WSC) has been revised to $27.54 / share. This is an increase of 15.12% from the prior estimate of $23.92 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.15 to a high of $38.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.36% from the latest reported closing price of $25.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in WillScot Holdings. This is an decrease of 349 owner(s) or 50.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSC is 0.14%, an increase of 43.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.43% to 224,630K shares. The put/call ratio of WSC is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,139K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,209K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 10.60% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 9,274K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 7,879K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 6,184K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,730K shares , representing a decrease of 41.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 7.87% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,276K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,752K shares , representing an increase of 47.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 43.49% over the last quarter.

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