WillScot Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for WillScot Holdings (NASDAQ:WSC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $47.83, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. A 10.6% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $53.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of WillScot Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $44.00 $50.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Overweight $50.00 $60.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Lowers Buy $47.00 $54.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Lowers Buy $46.00 $48.00 Sherif El-Sabbahy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $54.00 $56.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $46.00 $53.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to WillScot Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of WillScot Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for WillScot Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of WillScot Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on WillScot Holdings analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind WillScot Holdings

WillScot Holdings Corp designs, delivers, and services onsite, on-demand space solutions for clients. The company offers turnkey solutions in construction, education, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and entertainment sectors. The products of the company includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, portable storage containers, and others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of WillScot Holdings

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, WillScot Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.87% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: WillScot Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WillScot Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): WillScot Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.77%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: WillScot Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.11. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

