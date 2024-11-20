WillScot Holdings Recent Insider Activity

On November 19, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Sally Shanks, Chief Accounting Officer at WillScot Holdings (NASDAQ:WSC) made an insider sell.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Shanks sold 14,059 shares of WillScot Holdings. The total transaction value is $487,681.

WillScot Holdings's shares are actively trading at $37.07, experiencing a up of 5.49% during Wednesday's morning session.

Discovering WillScot Holdings: A Closer Look

WillScot Holdings Corp designs, delivers, and services onsite, on-demand space solutions for clients. The company offers turnkey solutions in construction, education, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and entertainment sectors. The products of the company includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, portable storage containers, and others.

Key Indicators: WillScot Holdings's Financial Health

Revenue Challenges: WillScot Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.56%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 53.45%, the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): WillScot Holdings's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of -0.37.

Debt Management: WillScot Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.69. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: WillScot Holdings's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 292.83 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 2.78 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 16.0, WillScot Holdings's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of WillScot Holdings's Insider Trades.

