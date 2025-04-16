WillScot Holdings Corporation to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 1, 2025

WillScot Holdings Corporation will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 1, 2025, with a conference call afterward.

Quiver AI Summary

WillScot Holdings Corporation announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 1, 2025, after the market closes. Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the results. Participants can access the call by registering online for dial-in details or by joining the live webcast available on the Company’s website. An archived version of the webcast will be accessible for 12 months. WillScot, traded on the Nasdaq as "WSC," is a leading provider of flexible space solutions in North America, offering a variety of products and services to meet diverse customer needs. The Company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operates approximately 260 branch locations across North America.

Potential Positives

WillScot Holdings Corporation is set to release its first quarter 2025 financial results, which can provide valuable insights into the company's performance and market position.

The management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors and stakeholders.

WillScot is positioned as a leader in innovative temporary flexible space solutions, showcasing its importance in diverse sectors of the economy, which may strengthen investor confidence.

The company's wide range of products and services, along with its extensive operational network across North America, highlights its capability to meet varied customer needs effectively.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the upcoming financial results may indicate the company is preparing for negative news or performance uncertainties, prompting investor concerns.

The press release does not provide any specific guidance or expectations for its financial results, which may lead to speculation and uncertainty among investors and analysts.

Failure to disclose any significant operational achievements or improvements could suggest stagnation or challenges in the company's business performance.

FAQ

When will WillScot release its Q1 2025 financial results?

WillScot will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 1, 2025, after market close.

What time is the WillScot conference call on May 1, 2025?

The conference call will take place at 5:30 p.m. EDT on May 1, 2025.

How can I access the live conference call?

Participants can access the call by registering through the provided link, receiving phone dial-in details after registration.

Where can I find the archived version of the webcast?

The archived version of the webcast will be available for 12 months on WillScot's website in the “Events & Presentations” section.

What services does WillScot provide?

WillScot offers innovative space solutions including modular offices, mobile offices, classrooms, and temporary restrooms across North America.

$WSC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WSC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$WSC Insider Trading Activity

$WSC insiders have traded $WSC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIK OLSSON has made 1 purchase buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $176,699 and 1 sale selling 110,307 shares for an estimated $3,329,991 .

and 1 sale selling 110,307 shares for an estimated . HEZRON T. LOPEZ (EVP, CLO, CCO & ESG) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $787,600

BRADLEY LEE SOULTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $646,337 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SALLY J SHANKS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 14,059 shares for an estimated $487,681

TIMOTHY D BOSWELL (President & COO) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $317,032 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GERARD E HOLTHAUS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $174,955

JEFFREY SAGANSKY purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $171,525

GRAEME PARKES (Chief Information Officer) sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $107,336

$WSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $WSC stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WSC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WSC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

PHOENIX, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation (“WillScot” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary flexible space solutions, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 1, 2025, after market close.





The Company’s management team will host a conference call and webcast on May 1, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the Company’s results.





To access the live call by phone, use the following link by clicking





here





to obtain registration details.





You will be provided with dial-in details after registering. To avoid delays, we recommend that participants dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A live webcast will also be accessible via the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website





www.investors.willscot.com





. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 12 months following the call.







About WillScot







Listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC,” WillScot is the premier provider of highly innovative and turnkey space solutions in North America. The Company’s comprehensive range of products includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, protective buildings and climate-controlled units, and clearspan structures, as well as a curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other supplementary services, ensuring turnkey solutions for its customers. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operating from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, WillScot’s business services are essential for diverse customer segments spanning all sectors of the economy.





Additional information can be found on the company's website at





www.willscot.com





.







Contact Information







Investor inquiries:





Charlie Wohlhuter







Investors@willscot.com







Media inquiries:





Juliana Welling







Juliana.Welling@willscot.com





