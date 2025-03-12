WillScot Holdings Corporation Plans $500 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering and Redemption of 2025 Notes

WillScot Holdings plans to offer $500 million in senior secured notes, intended for redemption of existing notes due 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

WillScot Holdings Corporation announced that its subsidiary, Williams Scotsman, Inc. (WSI), intends to offer $500 million in senior secured notes due 2030, subject to market conditions. The notes will be backed by WSI's domestic subsidiaries and are aimed at refinancing WSI's existing 2025 senior secured notes through a redemption process. This redemption, totaling approximately $526.5 million, is contingent upon WSI securing enough financing to cover the related costs. The offering will be available exclusively to qualified institutional buyers and non-U.S. persons outside the United States. The press release emphasizes that it does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit securities. WillScot, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a leader in providing temporary space solutions across North America, with services catering to various sectors of the economy.

Potential Positives

WillScot is offering $500 million in senior secured notes, indicating confidence in its financial strategy and market positioning.

The proceeds will be used to redeem outstanding 2025 notes, which may improve the company's debt profile and lower interest expenses moving forward.

By securing additional financing, WillScot strengthens its balance sheet, ensuring it has the necessary capital for operations and growth.

The press release highlights WillScot's significant operational scale with approximately 260 branch locations across North America, reinforcing its market leadership in temporary space solutions.

Potential Negatives

The company is planning to issue $500 million in senior secured notes, which may indicate a need for additional capital and could raise concerns about its current debt levels.

The redemption of the 2025 Notes is contingent upon successfully completing the new debt financing, introducing uncertainty regarding the company's financial stability and ability to meet its obligations.

The notes being offered are not registered under the Securities Act, which may limit their attractiveness to potential investors and could affect market perception.

FAQ

What is the purpose of WillScot's $500 million senior secured notes?

WillScot intends to use the proceeds to finance the redemption of its outstanding 2025 Notes and related expenses.

Who can purchase WillScot's senior secured notes?

The Notes will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers and non-U.S. persons outside the United States.

What is the redemption price for the 2025 Notes?

The redemption price for the 2025 Notes is 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued interest, totaling approximately $526.5 million.

What conditions must be met for the redemption of the 2025 Notes?

The redemption is contingent upon receiving sufficient proceeds from a completed debt financing.

What types of solutions does WillScot provide?

WillScot offers a range of modular and portable space solutions including offices, classrooms, and storage containers across North America.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WSC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WSC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$WSC Insider Trading Activity

$WSC insiders have traded $WSC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY LEE SOULTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 25,000 shares for an estimated $841,192 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HEZRON T. LOPEZ (EVP, CLO, CCO & ESG) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $787,600

SALLY J SHANKS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 14,059 shares for an estimated $487,681

ERIK OLSSON purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $176,699

GERARD E HOLTHAUS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $174,955

JEFFREY SAGANSKY purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $171,525

TIMOTHY D BOSWELL (President & CFO) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $171,319

GRAEME PARKES (Chief Information Officer) sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $107,336

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $WSC stock to their portfolio, and 286 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PHOENIX, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation (“WillScot” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary space solutions, today announced that its indirect subsidiary Williams Scotsman, Inc. (“WSI”) plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2030 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be WSI’s general second lien senior secured obligations, guaranteed on a senior secured basis by each of WSI’s direct and indirect domestic subsidiaries that guarantees WSI’s obligations under the existing asset-based revolving credit facility and WSI’s direct parent, Williams Scotsman Holdings Corp.





In connection with this offering, we intend to issue a notice of full conditional redemption providing for the redemption (the “Redemption”) of all of WSI’s outstanding 6.125% senior secured notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) at a redemption price equal to 100.00% of the principal amount of the 2025 Notes outstanding, totaling $526.5 million, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date (the “Redemption Price”). Redemption in full of the 2025 Notes will be conditioned on the receipt by WSI of proceeds from a completed debt financing in an amount, together with cash on hand, sufficient to fund the aggregate Redemption Price.





WSI intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with approximately $33.0 million of anticipated additional borrowings under the existing asset-based revolving credit facility, to finance the Redemption, and to pay related fees and expenses.





The Notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.





Additionally, nothing in this press release constitutes a notice of redemption or any offer to purchase or solicitation of an offer to sell any of the outstanding 2025 Notes. The Redemption will be made solely pursuant to the separate redemption notice that we intend to issue under the indenture governing the 2025 Notes.







About WillScot







Listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC,” WillScot is the premier provider of highly innovative and turnkey space solutions in North America. The Company’s comprehensive range of products includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, protective buildings and climate-controlled units, and clearspan structures, as well as a curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other supplementary services, ensuring turnkey solutions for its customers. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operating from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, WillScot’s business services are essential for diverse customer segments spanning all sectors of the economy.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “shall,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “see,” “have confidence” and variations of these words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Certain of these forward-looking statements include statements relating to the timing and conduct of the offering of the Notes, the size and terms of the offering of the Notes and the closing of the offering of the Notes. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, that the size of the offering of the Notes could change or the offering of the Notes could be terminated, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering of the Notes. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are predictions and we can give no assurance that any such forward-looking statement will materialize. Any forward-looking statement speaks only at the date on which it is made, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.











Contact Information





































Investor Inquiries:













Media Inquiries:











Charlie Wohlhuter









Juliana Welling









investors@willscot.com









juliana.welling@willscot.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.