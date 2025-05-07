WillScot Holdings Corporation Partners with Penske Entertainment Corp. for Turnkey Space Solutions at INDYCAR and IMS Events through 2027

WillScot partners with Penske Entertainment to provide temporary space solutions at INDYCAR events from 2025 to 2027.

WillScot Holdings Corporation announced a partnership with Penske Entertainment Corp. to serve as the official provider of temporary space solutions for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) through the 2025 to 2027 seasons. This collaboration will supply a range of turnkey solutions, including mobile offices, storage containers, and climate-controlled units at various race events. Tim Boswell, WillScot's President and COO, highlighted the company's capability to enhance efficiency and safety for large-scale events while improving the fan experience. Penske Entertainment's President and CEO, Mark Miles, welcomed WillScot, emphasizing the importance of these solutions for delivering exceptional experiences to fans. The partnership reflects WillScot's commitment to serving various industries, including professional events.

Potential Positives

WillScot has secured a significant partnership with Penske Entertainment Corp., becoming the official supplier of temporary space solutions for prominent events in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indianapolis Motor Speedway for three consecutive seasons.

This collaboration elevates WillScot's visibility and brand presence in the professional events sector, a market that demands reliable and efficient space solutions.

The partnership underscores WillScot's commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance customer operations and improve fan experiences at major sporting events.

By participating in high-profile events like the Indianapolis 500, WillScot has the opportunity to demonstrate its extensive range of products and services to a large audience, potentially attracting new customers and expanding its market reach.

Potential Negatives

Engaging in a high-profile partnership like this could raise expectations for performance and innovation, creating pressure on WillScot to deliver, which may not align with their operational capabilities or market conditions.

The announcement does not address potential financial implications or risks associated with this partnership, leaving stakeholders uncertain about the impact on the company's bottom line.

By focusing on a partnership with a specific event series, there may be concerns about potential over-dependence on a single client or market segment, which could pose risks if circumstances change.

FAQ

What is the partnership between WillScot and Penske Entertainment?

WillScot is collaborating with Penske Entertainment Corp. to provide temporary space solutions for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMS events from 2025 to 2027.

What services will WillScot provide for INDYCAR events?

WillScot will supply mobile offices, storage containers, climate-controlled storage, clearspan structures, and perimeter solutions for race events.

How long is the partnership between WillScot and INDYCAR?

The partnership between WillScot and Penske Entertainment will last for the 2025, 2026, and 2027 racing seasons.

What is WillScot's role in the professional events sector?

WillScot is committed to delivering turnkey space solutions that help enhance safety, efficiency, and fan experience at large-scale events.

Where can I find more information about WillScot?

Additional information about WillScot and its services can be found on their official website at www.willscot.com.

PHOENIX, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation (“WillScot” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary space solutions, announced its collaboration with Penske Entertainment Corp. to become an official partner of INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), providing temporary turnkey space solutions including mobile offices, storage containers, climate-controlled storage, clearspan structures and perimeter solutions for use at race events throughout the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMS for 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons. A video highlighting the unique partnership with WillScot can be viewed





here





.





Tim Boswell, President and Chief Operating Officer, commented, “We are uniquely positioned to provide all the turnkey space solutions needed at large-scale events like these, and are thrilled to partner with Penske Entertainment Corp. as the preferred supplier during the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMS races.” Boswell added, “This partnership emphasizes WillScot’s ongoing commitment to delivering turnkey space solutions across many industries, including the professional events sector, that help customers operate more efficiently, safely, and profitably while delivering an excellent fan experience.”





Penske Entertainment Corp., a subsidiary of Penske Corporation, owns IMS, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMS Productions. IMS has hosted the world’s largest single-day sporting event – the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race – for more than 100 years. The venue has also hosted NASCAR, Formula One and other racing series events throughout its storied history. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES continues to be the premier open-wheel racing series in North America and is one of the most competitive championships in the world. IMS Productions is a leading video services and production company.





“We are pleased to welcome WillScot to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “Whether at Indianapolis Motor Speedway or traveling to other race venues, turnkey space solutions ensure we can offer our fans the best experiences possible.”





The next event for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is the Sonsio Grand Prix on the road course at IMS. Live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Live coverage of the 109



th



Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will begin at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 25.







About WillScot







Listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC,” WillScot is the premier provider of highly innovative and turnkey space solutions in North America. The Company’s comprehensive range of products includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, protective buildings and climate-controlled units, and clearspan structures, as well as a curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other supplementary services, ensuring turnkey solutions for its customers. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operating from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, WillScot’s business services are essential for diverse customer segments spanning all sectors of the economy.







Additional Information and Where to Find It







Additional information can be found on the company's website at





www.willscot.com





.







Contact Information







Media inquiries:





Juliana Welling









Juliana.Welling@willscot.com









Investor inquiries:





Charlie Wohlhuter









investors@willscot.com







