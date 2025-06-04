WillScot Holdings Corporation Launches Solar Power Solution for Sustainable Temporary Space Solutions

WillScot launches Solar Power by WillScot, providing clean, reliable energy solutions for temporary spaces and reducing operating costs.

Quiver AI Summary

WillScot Holdings Corporation announced the launch of Solar Power by WillScot, a proprietary solar energy solution that provides clean and reliable power for its temporary space solutions. This innovative system allows for immediate energy production and battery storage at various locations, enhancing flexibility in powering modular spaces and storage units. The solution can operate independently or in conjunction with generators and the grid, enabling users to reduce emissions and lower costs without sacrificing efficiency. Tim Boswell, the President and COO, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation in offering customers sustainable energy options backed by a strong service network. Solar Power by WillScot is currently available at select branch locations in the U.S., with plans for future expansion.

Potential Positives

Introduction of Solar Power by WillScot offers a pioneering power solution that integrates renewable energy with modular space solutions, enhancing sustainability and operational flexibility for customers.

This initiative enables customers to reduce emissions and operating costs, while also saving time and resources, positioning WillScot as a leader in innovative, eco-friendly solutions within the industry.

Expansion plans for Solar Power by WillScot signal growth opportunities for the company, potentially increasing its market share and strengthening its competitive advantage in the sector.

Potential Negatives

The release does not provide specific details on the cost-effectiveness or performance benchmarks of Solar Power by WillScot compared to existing energy solutions, which may lead to skepticism about its promised benefits.

There is no mention of potential challenges or limitations associated with the deployment of Solar Power by WillScot, which may raise concerns for prospective customers.

The announcement may indicate that WillScot is reacting to competitors in the renewable energy space, suggesting they may feel pressure to innovate or differentiate their offerings, which could imply underlying market challenges.

FAQ

What is Solar Power by WillScot?

Solar Power by WillScot is a proprietary solar energy solution integrated with WillScot's temporary space solutions for clean, reliable power.

How does Solar Power by WillScot benefit customers?

It provides flexible, cost-effective energy, reduces emissions, and allows powering of temporary spaces from nearly any location.

Where is Solar Power by WillScot available?

Solar Power by WillScot is currently available at select WillScot branch locations in the U.S., with plans for expansion.

What type of energy does Solar Power by WillScot provide?

It offers solar energy production and battery storage, suitable for both standalone and hybrid power solutions.

Who can I contact for more information about WillScot?

For media inquiries, contact Juliana Welling at Juliana.Welling@willscot.com; for investor inquiries, reach out to Charlie Wohlhuter at investors@willscot.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



PHOENIX, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation (“WillScot” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary space solutions, announced Solar Power by WillScot, a proprietary power solution that redefines how energy is delivered —bringing clean, reliable power to virtually any site, and unlocking new possibilities for how and where people work.



Solar Power by WillScot



was designed to provide immediate energy production and battery storage wherever WillScot’s temporary space solutions are deployed. A video highlighting Solar Power by WillScot can be viewed



here



.





Solar Power by WillScot is the first solar energy solution purpose-built for and fully integrated with WillScot’s modular space and storage solutions — delivering clean, quiet, and scalable power wherever it is needed. Whether used as a standalone energy source or in combination with generators or the grid, this innovative power and battery solution gives people the flexibility to power their space or storage solutions sustainably, while reducing costs relative to comparable power generation and storage alternatives, and without compromising efficiency or comfort.





Tim Boswell, President and Chief Operating Officer, commented, “At WillScot, we have a long history as the leading innovators in our industry, providing turnkey space solutions for our customers, and helping them mobilize their projects right from the start.” Boswell added, “With our Solar Power by WillScot offering, customers can power their temporary space from nearly any location, reduce emissions, lower operating costs, and save valuable time and resources, all supported by our best-in-class local service network.”





Solar Power by WillScot is available now in select WillScot branch locations in the U.S. with plans for expansion to additional markets.







About WillScot







Listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC,” WillScot is the premier provider of highly innovative and turnkey space solutions in North America. The Company’s comprehensive range of products includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, protective buildings, and climate-controlled units, and clearspan structures, as well as a curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other supplementary services, ensuring turnkey solutions for its customers. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operating from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, WillScot’s business services are essential for diverse customer segments spanning all sectors of the economy.







Additional Information and Where to Find It











Additional information can be found on the company's website at





www.willscot.com





.











Contact Information















Media inquiries:





Juliana Welling









Juliana.Welling@willscot.com









Investor inquiries:





Charlie Wohlhuter









investors@willscot.com



























Solar Power by WillScot























Work your next project from nearly any location, Right From the Start, with Solar Power by WillScot: a customizable source of energy for temporary space. Deploy Solar Power by WillScot at your jobsite for convenience, flexibility, and sustainability.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62ee11a1-154c-4b03-b7f7-c7ca40b78f77





