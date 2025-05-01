WillScot Holdings Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 per Share

WillScot Holdings declares a $0.07 quarterly dividend, payable June 18, 2025, to shareholders on record by June 4, 2025.

WillScot Holdings Corporation has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per common share, scheduled for payment on June 18, 2025, to shareholders recorded by June 4, 2025. WillScot, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker "WSC," is a leading provider of innovative temporary space solutions in North America, offering a wide range of products such as modular offices, mobile units, and portable storage. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operates from around 260 branch locations across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, serving various sectors of the economy. More information is available on the company's website.

Potential Positives

WillScot announced a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per common share, indicating a return of capital to shareholders.

The dividend payment enhances shareholder value and demonstrates financial stability and profitability of the company.

The scheduled payment date of June 18, 2025, provides clarity for investors regarding their expected returns.

The announcement reinforces WillScot’s commitment to shareholders by maintaining consistent dividend payments.

Potential Negatives

The declared quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share may indicate limited cash flow or profitability, which could signal to investors that the company is not in a strong financial position to increase dividends.

Shareholders might view the dividend amount as disappointing, particularly if it doesn't align with their expectations or the company's growth potential.

The announcement does not provide any information regarding potential future growth or strategic plans, which may lead to uncertainty about the company's direction.

FAQ

What is the amount of the declared quarterly dividend by WillScot?

The declared quarterly dividend by WillScot is $0.07 per common share.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be paid on June 18, 2025.

What is the record date for the WillScot dividend?

The record date for the WillScot dividend is June 4, 2025.

Where can I find more information about WillScot?

More information about WillScot can be found on their website at www.willscot.com.

What services does WillScot offer?

WillScot offers innovative temporary space solutions including modular offices, mobile offices, classrooms, and portable storage containers.

$WSC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WSC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$WSC Insider Trading Activity

$WSC insiders have traded $WSC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIK OLSSON has made 1 purchase buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $176,699 and 1 sale selling 110,307 shares for an estimated $3,329,991 .

and 1 sale selling 110,307 shares for an estimated . HEZRON T. LOPEZ (EVP, CLO, CCO & ESG) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $787,600

BRADLEY LEE SOULTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $646,337 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SALLY J SHANKS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 14,059 shares for an estimated $487,681

TIMOTHY D BOSWELL (President & COO) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $317,032 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GERARD E HOLTHAUS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $174,955

JEFFREY SAGANSKY purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $171,525

GRAEME PARKES (Chief Information Officer) sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $107,336

$WSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $WSC stock to their portfolio, and 236 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WSC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WSC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

PHOENIX, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation (“WillScot” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary space solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per common share. The cash dividend will be paid on June 18, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 4, 2025.







About WillScot







Listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC,” WillScot is the premier provider of highly innovative and turnkey space solutions in North America. The Company’s comprehensive range of products includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, protective buildings and climate-controlled units, and clearspan structures, as well as a curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other supplementary services, ensuring turnkey solutions for its customers. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operating from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, WillScot’s business services are essential for diverse customer segments spanning all sectors of the economy.







Additional Information and Where to Find It







Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscot.com.







Contact Information







Investor inquiries:





Charlie Wohlhuter







Investors@willscot.com







Media inquiries:





Juliana Welling







Juliana.Welling@willscot.com





