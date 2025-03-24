WillScot Holdings Corporation Announces Board Leadership Changes with Retirement of Chairman Erik Olsson and Appointment of Worthing Jackman as New Chairman

WillScot announces Erik Olsson's retirement and Worthing Jackman's appointment as non-executive, independent Chairman at the 2025 Annual Meeting.

WillScot Holdings Corporation announced that Erik Olsson will retire as Chairman of the Board at the 2025 Annual Meeting, after a successful five-year tenure. Worthing Jackman has been nominated to take over as non-executive, independent Chairman. The Board also approved the nomination of Dominick (Nick) Zarcone for election as an independent director, marking the fourth new independent member added in three years. With extensive experience in corporate leadership and finance, Zarcone is expected to enhance the Board's capabilities. CEO Brad Soultz expressed gratitude toward Olsson for his contributions and indicated confidence in Jackman's leadership as the company continues to pursue growth and shareholder value. The company remains focused on strategies to increase free cash flow and strengthen its market position.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Dominick (Nick) Zarcone to the Board, bringing significant public company executive leadership and finance expertise.

Worthing Jackman assumed the role of non-executive, independent Chairman, indicating strong leadership continuity following Erik Olsson's retirement.

Four new independent directors added to the Board in the past three years, showcasing commitment to board refreshment and governance improvements.

Positive outlook for shareholder value growth with a projected free cash flow of $4 to $6 per share in the next three to five years as part of the Company's strategy.

Potential Negatives

Erik Olsson's retirement after a five-year tenure may signal instability or a need for significant changes within the company's leadership structure, raising concerns among stakeholders about the direction of the company.

The mention of an ongoing board refreshment process could imply previous issues with governance or operational effectiveness, potentially leading to questions regarding the company's prior leadership performance.

Forward-looking statements in the release emphasize the uncertainty of the company's projected free cash flow of $4 to $6 per share over the next three to five years, which may concern investors about the reliability of the company's financial outlook.

FAQ

Who will succeed Erik Olsson as Chairman of WillScot?

Worthing Jackman has been appointed as the non-executive, independent Chairman succeeding Erik Olsson.

What experience does Dominick Zarcone bring to WillScot's Board?

Dominick Zarcone brings significant expertise in public company leadership, finance, and corporate governance to WillScot's Board.

When will Erik Olsson retire from WillScot's Board?

Erik Olsson will retire from the WillScot Board following the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

How many new directors has WillScot added recently?

WillScot has added four new independent directors to its Board in the past three years.

What is WillScot known for?

WillScot is a leader in innovative temporary space solutions, providing a variety of modular and portable structures.

Current Chairman Erik Olsson to Retire at 2025 Annual Meeting Following Five-Year Tenure









Worthing Jackman to Be Appointed Non-Executive, Independent Chairman of Board







PHOENIX, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation (“WillScot” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary space solutions, today announced that, as part of its ongoing board refreshment efforts, the WillScot Board of Directors (the “Board”) has unanimously approved the nomination of Dominick (Nick) Zarcone to stand for election to the Board at the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”).





Brad Soultz, CEO of WillScot, commented, “We look forward to welcoming Nick to our Board. Nick’s unanimous nomination by the Board is the culmination of a thorough search process supported by an independent search firm, and he will be the fourth new independent director added to the Board in the past three years. Nick brings significant public company executive leadership, finance and corporate governance expertise to an already distinguished Board. We are excited to benefit from his perspectives and experience as we continue to leverage the Company’s strong free cash flow and deliver value for our shareholders.”





The Board has also unanimously determined that Worthing Jackman will assume the role of non-executive, independent Chairman to succeed Erik Olsson, who will be retiring from the Board following the Annual Meeting.





Mr. Olsson commented, “Following a successful, five-year tenure as Chairman of the WillScot Board, I am excited to pass the baton to Worthing. I have had the opportunity to work closely with Worthing since we appointed him to the Board, and I am confident he is the ideal leader for WillScot as we continue to drive profitable growth and enhance value for our stakeholders. It has been an incredible honor to lead the WillScot Board, and I am proud of all that we accomplished together. I look forward to following WillScot’s continued success in the years ahead.”





“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Erik for his years of important contributions to the WillScot Board,” continued Mr. Soultz. “Erik’s business insight and deep industry experience have been extraordinarily valuable for WillScot, and we wish him the best as he retires from the Board. We are thrilled to have a strong, proven leader like Worthing step into the role of Chairman. Since joining the Board, he has made a meaningful impact, and we will continue to benefit from his experience and leadership as we execute our strategy to unlock shareholder value. Finally, I would like to thank our shareholders – including TOMS Capital Investment Management (TCIM) – for their support and feedback over the last several months leading up to our recent investor day. We have laid out a portfolio of growth levers along with sales and operations enhancements that we believe will continue to expand margins and provide multiple pathways to achieving free cash flow of $4 to $6 per share in the next three to five years. As we continue to advance the Company’s strategy, we remain open to all avenues to create shareholder value and committed to ongoing Board evolution.”





Benjamin Pass, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of TCIM, added, “I want to thank Brad and the WillScot directors for their willingness to engage constructively over the past months and to act based on shareholder feedback. We invested in WillScot because of its differentiated leadership in the industry and we are confident in its path forward.”







About Dominick (Nick) Zarcone







Mr. Zarcone most recently served as President & CEO of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ), a leading distributor of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles, a position he held from June 2017 to June 2024. He previously served as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from March 2015 to May 2017. Prior to joining LKQ, Mr. Zarcone held various leadership positions at Baird Financial Group, a capital markets and wealth management company, and certain of its affiliates, including most recently as the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer from April 2011 to March 2015, as well as the Treasurer of Baird Funds, Inc. Between February 1995 and April 2011, he was a Managing Director of the Investment Banking department of Robert W. Baird & Company, Inc. From February 1986 to February 1995, he was with the investment banking department of Kidder, Peabody & Co., most recently as Senior Vice President. He holds a B.S. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago.





An experienced public company board director, Mr. Zarcone also serves as a member of the board of Generac Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) and as Chairman of Meko AB (ST: MEKO). From May 2017 until May 2025, he served as a member of the board of LKQ Corporation.







About Worthing Jackman







Mr. Jackman recently served as CEO and a Director of Waste Connections (NYSE/TSX: WCN), one of the largest integrated solid waste services companies in the United States and Canada, from July 2019 until April 2023, and as President from July 2018 to April 2023. He previously served as its Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer from September 2004 until July 2018 and as VP – Finance and Investor Relations from April 2003 until August 2004. From 1991 until April 2003, Mr. Jackman held various investment banking positions with Alex. Brown & Sons, now Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc., including most recently as a Managing Director within the Global Industrial and Environmental Services Group. Mr. Jackman has served as a Director of Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR), a leading provider of specialized infrastructure solutions to the utility, renewable energy, technology, communications, pipeline, and energy industries since May 2005.





Mr. Jackman has diversified leadership experience in businesses that share important characteristics with WillScot. He is a Qualified Financial Expert and currently serves on our Audit Committee. He holds a B.S. degree in Finance from Syracuse University and an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School.







About WillScot







Listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC,” WillScot is the premier provider of highly innovative and turnkey space solutions in North America. The Company’s comprehensive range of products includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, protective buildings and climate-controlled units, and clearspan structures, as well as a curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other supplementary services, ensuring turnkey solutions for its customers. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operating from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, WillScot’s business services are essential for diverse customer segments spanning all sectors of the economy.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “shall,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “see,” “have confidence” and variations of these words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are predictions and we can give no assurance that any such forward-looking statement will materialize. Any forward-looking statement speaks only at the date on which it is made, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contact Information







Investor inquiries:





Charlie Wohlhuter







investors@willscot.com







Media inquiries:





Juliana Welling







Juliana.Welling@willscot.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.