WILLSCOT Earnings Results: $WSC Reports Quarterly Earnings

WILLSCOT ($WSC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, missing estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $559,550,000, missing estimates of $560,787,350 by $-1,237,350.

WILLSCOT Insider Trading Activity

WILLSCOT insiders have traded $WSC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIK OLSSON has made 1 purchase buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $176,699 and 1 sale selling 110,307 shares for an estimated $3,329,991.

HEZRON T. LOPEZ (EVP, CLO, CCO & ESG) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $787,600

BRADLEY LEE SOULTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $646,337 and 0 sales.

SALLY J SHANKS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 14,059 shares for an estimated $487,681

TIMOTHY D BOSWELL (President & COO) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $317,032 and 0 sales.

GERARD E HOLTHAUS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $174,955

JEFFREY SAGANSKY purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $171,525

GRAEME PARKES (Chief Information Officer) sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $107,336

WILLSCOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of WILLSCOT stock to their portfolio, and 237 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WILLSCOT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WSC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

WILLSCOT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WSC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

