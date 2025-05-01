WILLSCOT Earnings Results: $WSC Reports Quarterly Earnings

WILLSCOT ($WSC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, missing estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $559,550,000, missing estimates of $560,787,350 by $-1,237,350.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WSC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
WILLSCOT Insider Trading Activity
WILLSCOT insiders have traded $WSC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIK OLSSON has made 1 purchase buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $176,699 and 1 sale selling 110,307 shares for an estimated $3,329,991.
- HEZRON T. LOPEZ (EVP, CLO, CCO & ESG) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $787,600
- BRADLEY LEE SOULTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $646,337 and 0 sales.
- SALLY J SHANKS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 14,059 shares for an estimated $487,681
- TIMOTHY D BOSWELL (President & COO) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $317,032 and 0 sales.
- GERARD E HOLTHAUS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $174,955
- JEFFREY SAGANSKY purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $171,525
- GRAEME PARKES (Chief Information Officer) sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $107,336
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
WILLSCOT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of WILLSCOT stock to their portfolio, and 237 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 8,127,029 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $271,849,120
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 7,410,481 shares (-53.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $247,880,589
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 2,639,559 shares (+34.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,293,248
- DF DENT & CO INC removed 2,580,128 shares (-87.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,305,281
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 2,556,587 shares (-86.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,517,835
- BESSEMER GROUP INC removed 1,833,807 shares (-49.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,979,834
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,791,298 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,918,918
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
WILLSCOT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WSC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
WILLSCOT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WSC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for WILLSCOT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WSC forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.