WillScot Corp call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in WillScot (WSC) Corp with 3,046 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 46.25%. Jan-25 40 calls and Nov-24 40 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.02. Earnings are expected on October 30th.

