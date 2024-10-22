News & Insights

WillScot appoints Worthing Jackman to board of directors

October 22, 2024

WillScot Holdings (WSC) announced the appointment of Worthing Jackman to the WillScot Board of Directors, effective October 22, 2024. Mr. Jackman, age 60, served as CEO and a Director of Waste Connections (WCN) from July 2019 until April 2023, and as President from July 2018 to April 2023. Mr. Jackman will serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

