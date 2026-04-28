Willow Lane Acquisition (WLAC) Price Target Increased by 17.65% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for Willow Lane Acquisition (NasdaqGM:WLAC) has been revised to $20.40 / share. This is an increase of 17.65% from the prior estimate of $17.34 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.49% from the latest reported closing price of $16.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willow Lane Acquisition. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLAC is 0.46%, an increase of 7.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.96% to 7,794K shares. The put/call ratio of WLAC is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnetar Financial holds 1,035K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares , representing a decrease of 15.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLAC by 47.15% over the last quarter.

Scoggin Management holds 700K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares , representing an increase of 16.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLAC by 28.01% over the last quarter.

Yorkville Advisors Global holds 648K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares , representing an increase of 19.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLAC by 121.25% over the last quarter.

Hiddenite Capital Partners holds 642K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares , representing a decrease of 24.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLAC by 37.42% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 495K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLAC by 10.36% over the last quarter.

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