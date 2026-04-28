Stocks
WLAC

Willow Lane Acquisition (WLAC) Price Target Increased by 17.65% to 20.40

April 28, 2026 — 03:16 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Willow Lane Acquisition (NasdaqGM:WLAC) has been revised to $20.40 / share. This is an increase of 17.65% from the prior estimate of $17.34 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.49% from the latest reported closing price of $16.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willow Lane Acquisition. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLAC is 0.46%, an increase of 7.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.96% to 7,794K shares. WLAC / Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of WLAC is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnetar Financial holds 1,035K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares , representing a decrease of 15.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLAC by 47.15% over the last quarter.

Scoggin Management holds 700K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares , representing an increase of 16.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLAC by 28.01% over the last quarter.

Yorkville Advisors Global holds 648K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares , representing an increase of 19.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLAC by 121.25% over the last quarter.

Hiddenite Capital Partners holds 642K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares , representing a decrease of 24.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLAC by 37.42% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 495K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLAC by 10.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Willow Lane Acquisition Corp.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp.-> See our take on Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WLAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.