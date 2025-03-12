Willis WTW Survey Projects 34% Increase in Clean Energy Investment Across Natural Resources Sector in 2025

Natural resources industry spending on clean energy technologies is projected to rise 34% next financial year.

A recent global Clean Energy Survey by Willis, a WTW business, indicates that average spending on clean energy technologies in the natural resources sector is projected to rise by 34% in the upcoming financial year. Despite an increase in fossil fuel investments, companies are pursuing ambitious long-term clean energy strategies, with 100% of respondents claiming to have such plans. The survey, which gathered insights from 450 senior decision makers across several regions, revealed that 63% view clean energy as a growth opportunity, particularly in oil and gas sectors. Key priorities include solar technology and battery storage solutions, while major risks highlighted include supply chain disruptions and geopolitical issues. Additionally, many companies face challenges in securing appropriate insurance coverage for their clean energy projects. Rupert Mackenzie from Willis emphasized the complexity of balancing the transition to clean energy with existing operational pressures.

Potential Positives

Average expected increase of over a third in spending on clean energy technologies and infrastructure, signaling strong future investment intentions in the sector.

100% of surveyed natural resources companies have a clean energy strategy, showcasing the industry's commitment to sustainability.

63% of respondents view clean energy as a growth opportunity, indicating optimism and potential for expansion within the market.

Increased focus on technology priorities such as solar, battery storage, and carbon capture, reflecting strategic adaptation to future energy needs.

Potential Negatives

Significant investment in clean energy technologies may not mitigate the increasing risks associated with supply chain disruptions and geopolitical issues, which 79% and 78% of companies respectively identified as major concerns.

Companies are facing challenges related to insurance for clean energy projects, with over half reporting that blanket exclusions and a lack of suitable products are hindering their ability to manage risks effectively.

The disparity in the maturity of clean energy strategies across sectors may indicate that not all companies are equally prepared to navigate the evolving energy landscape, potentially affecting their competitiveness.

FAQ

What does the Clean Energy Survey reveal about clean energy investment trends?

The survey indicates a 34% expected increase in spending on clean energy technologies in the next financial year.

How many natural resources companies have a clean energy strategy?

100% of the surveyed natural resources companies reported having a clean energy strategy, though maturity levels vary.

What are the main challenges facing companies in the clean energy transition?

Supply chain disruption and geopolitical issues are the top risks, affecting companies' clean energy strategies significantly.

Which clean energy technologies are prioritized by companies?

Solar, battery storage, and carbon capture are top priorities, alongside emerging interests in geothermal and hydrogen.

Who conducted the Clean Energy Survey?

The Clean Energy Survey was conducted by Willis, a WTW business, capturing insights from senior decision-makers in the industry.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

LONDON, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Average spend across the natural resources industry on clean energy technologies is expected to increase by over a third in the next financial year, according to the latest global



Clean Energy Survey



released by Willis, a WTW business, (NASDAQ: WTW).





Against the backdrop of increased fossil fuel investment in the short and medium term, natural resources businesses have ambitious long-term investment plans in clean energy technology. The risk outlook is more complex and interconnected than ever before as companies balance conflicting priorities.





The survey received 450 responses from senior decision makers in leading energy and natural resources companies in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, providing insights into the industry’s next moves in facing its evolving challenges.





Key findings include:









100% of natural resources companies surveyed have a clean energy strategy



, but with different levels of maturity. 71% of renewables companies are at the implementing or fully implemented stage, compared to 36% for oil and gas, 63% for power and 43% for mining and metals.







, but with different levels of maturity. 71% of renewables companies are at the implementing or fully implemented stage, compared to 36% for oil and gas, 63% for power and 43% for mining and metals.





63% view clean energy as a growth opportunity:



The result is similar across all sectors, indicating a widespread commitment to the energy transition. This includes oil and gas businesses, with many companies investing in clean energy alongside the recent uptick in fossil fuel activity.







The result is similar across all sectors, indicating a widespread commitment to the energy transition. This includes oil and gas businesses, with many companies investing in clean energy alongside the recent uptick in fossil fuel activity.





Investment will increase by over a third in 2025:



34% is the average expected increase in spend on clean energy technologies and infrastructure in the next financial year.







34% is the average expected increase in spend on clean energy technologies and infrastructure in the next financial year.





Technology priorities are shifting:



51% rated solar as a top priority in the near and medium term. In the medium to long term, 61% prioritize battery storage solutions and carbon capture and storage. Geothermal and hydrogen emerged as high priorities over a 10-year horizon.







51% rated solar as a top priority in the near and medium term. In the medium to long term, 61% prioritize battery storage solutions and carbon capture and storage. Geothermal and hydrogen emerged as high priorities over a 10-year horizon.





Supply chain and geopolitics are top risks:



79% named supply chain disruption and 78% geopolitical issues among the greatest risks to their clean energy strategy, reflecting concerns over trade tensions and changes to subsidies and regulations at a time of increasing global volatility.







79% named supply chain disruption and 78% geopolitical issues among the greatest risks to their clean energy strategy, reflecting concerns over trade tensions and changes to subsidies and regulations at a time of increasing global volatility.





Companies face challenges getting the right insurance:



53% said blanket exclusions were an obstacle to transferring their risks, followed by limited duration / inflexibility of insurance (48%), and lack of suitable products (47%), indicating a need for markets to develop new and better solutions for clean energy risks.















Rupert Mackenzie, Global Head of Natural Resources, Willis, said: “The risk outlook is more complex and interconnected than ever before. Navigating the clean energy transition is challenging for natural resources companies, who must balance competing regulatory, financial and operational pressures. From supply chain issues to technical and performance failures, to difficulties getting affordable project financing and right-sizing insurance cover.





Maintaining stable energy supplies and healthy revenue flows are commercial priorities, but the need to participate in the clean energy transition is unavoidable. We are committed to understanding the opportunities and obstacles that natural resources companies encounter on their decarbonization journey, as we strive to empower these organizations with the insight and support they need to make informed risk decisions today that will shape a sustainable energy future.”







About WTW







At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.





Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.





Learn more at



wtwco.com



.







Media contact







Sarah Booker:







Sarah.Booker@wtwco.com



/ +44 7917 722040



