Willis Towers (WLTW) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Improve Y/Y

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WLTW delivered fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $4.90 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.85 by 1%.



The quarter under discussion witnessed organic revenue growth.



Also, the bottom line improved 22.5% from the year-ago figure on the back of higher segmental revenue contributions.



Operational Update



Willis Towers Watson posted adjusted consolidated revenues of $2.69 million, up 13% year over year. Moreover, the metric grew 5% on organic basis. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%.



Total cost of providing services increased 5.3% year over year to $2 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $930 million, up 20.2% year over year.



Adjusted operating income surged 24.5% year over year to $809 million in the reported quarter.

Quarterly Segment Update



Human Capital & Benefits: Total revenues of $865 million were up 3% year over year. Operating margin was 30.1% for the quarter under review.



Corporate Risk & Broking: Total revenues of $877 million improved 7% year over year. Operating margin was 30.3% in the quarter under review.



Investment, Risk & Reinsurance: Total revenues of $314 million was up 12% from the prior-year quarter’s number. Operating margin was 9.1%.



Benefits Delivery & Administration: Total revenues of $595 million soared 53% year over year. Operating margin was 52.4%.



Financial Update



Cash and cash equivalents decreased 14.1% to $887 million from the 2018-end level.



Long-term debt increased 20.8% from the level at 2018 end to nearly $5.3 billion at the reported quarter-end.



Shareholders’ equity increased 4% from the level on Dec 31, 2018 to $10.4 billion as of Dec 31, 2019.



For 2019, cash from operations declined 16% year over year to $1.08 billion.



For the same period, free cash flow was $835 million, down 18% year over year.



The company bought back shares worth $3 million in the quarter under review.



Full-Year Update



For the full year, the company repurchased shares worth $150 million.



For the year ended Dec 31, 2019, revenues were $9.04 billion, up 6% year over year.



Adjusted earnings per share came in at $10.96, up 12.6% year over year.



Zacks Rank



Performance of Other Insurers



Among other players from the insurance industry having reported fourth-quarter earnings so far, the bottom-line results of Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO and RLI Corp. RLI beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate while that of Principal Financial PFG matched the same.



