Willis Towers (WLTW) Introduces Tech, Media and Telecom DBS

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WLTW introduced a solution, Tech, Media and Telecom Differentiated Broking Solutions (TMT DBS) to add to the existing DBS programs of General Industry DBS, Financial Institutions DBS and Real Estate DBS.



The TMT DBS will cater to clients in electronics, Internet, data networking, telecom, software and tech services and several other industries. The TMT DBS is an addition to the current Willis Towers Watson TMT Panel for small enterprises and will provide coverage for clients with $50 million to $5 billon in turnover.



Coverage for TMT DBS is available to the property & casualty sector and includes property, general liability, business auto, workers compensation and umbrella insurance.



Willis Towers Watson's DBS unit offers custom insurance across various industries for general industry mid-market clients. DBS utilizes Willis Towers Watson’s technical expertise and market relationships with property/casualty insurers to deliver industry-specific insurance coverages. DBS continues to build industry-specific solutions for industries requiring specialization including Construction, Real Estate/Hospitality, Health Care, Not-for-Profit/Public Sector, Education, Financial Institutions, Transportation, and Energy/Utilities.



The innovative and global Willis Towers Watson TMT practice evaluates current exposures, potential risks and human capital needs to design the optimum risk and human resources (HR) programs, create solutions and access necessary resources worldwide.



This product limits clients’ exposure and provides customized, cost-effective, and efficient solutions. It offers innovative solutions for clients in the technology industry, while the DBS brand continues to provide value-driven products and services. TMT DBS looks to protect clients with the best coverage.



Willis Towers Watson offers its clients a broad range of services to help them to identify and control their risks, and to enhance business performance by improving their ability to attract, retain and engage a talented workforce.

As an insurance broker, Willis Towers Watson act as an intermediary between clients and insurance carriers by advising clients on their risk management requirements, helping them to determine the best means of managing risk and negotiating and placing insurance with insurance carriers through global distribution network.



The Investment, Risk and Reinsurance and Corporate Risk and Broking segment of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurer provides insurance broking, consulting services to clients worldwide, investment consulting and discretionary management services and insurance-specific services, and solutions through reserves opinions and reinsurance broking, which in turn drive revenue growth.



Shares of this insurance broker have gained 10.5% in a year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 6.6%. Moreover, operational efficiencies, investment in new growth avenues and an effective capital deployment will help the stock to trend higher.

