Willis Towers Watson (WTW) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Willis Towers Watson (WTW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.65 per share, indicating an increase of 3.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.23 billion, representing a decline of 1.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Willis Towers Watson metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Health, Wealth and Career' to come in at $1.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Risk and Broking' at $1.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Segment Revenue' will reach $2.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Reimbursable expenses and other' stands at $25.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Operating Income- Risk and Broking' will likely reach $220.59 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $202.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Operating Income- Health, Wealth and Career' reaching $284.46 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $276.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of Willis Towers Watson have returned +2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Currently, WTW carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.