Willis Towers Watson Withdraws FY20 Outlook Amid COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) said it is withdrawing and consequently fully disclaims its full-year 2020 guidance, due to the uncertainties caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The company added that the COVID-19 pandemic did not have a material adverse impact to its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. However, It expects that the impact of COVID-19 on general economic activity could negatively impact its revenue and operating results for the remainder of 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.