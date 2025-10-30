Willis Towers Watson Swings To Q3 Profit, While Revenue Stays Flat

Markets
(RTTNews) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW), a financial services and brokerage firm, Thursday reported earnings in the third quarter compared to a loss for the same period last year. However, revenue remained unchanged.

The company reported earnings of $306 million or $3.11 per share compared with a loss of $1672 million or $16.44 per share of last year.

Adjusted Net Income increased 7 percent to $301 million or $3.07 per share from $282 million or $2.77 per share for the same period last year.

On average, analysts were expecting earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue stayed flat at $2.29 billion particularly due to the sale of TRANZACT, a direct-to-consumer insurance distribution business in the fourth quarter of 2024.

In pre-market activity, WTW shares are trading at $317.01, down 0.17% on the Nasdaq.

