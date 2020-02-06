Willis Towers Watson Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Organic Growth In Revenue At 6%

(RTTNews) - Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $4.90 compared to $4.00, prior year. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $4.86, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $930 million, an increase from $774 million, prior year.

Fourth-quarter total revenue increased 13% (14% increase constant currency and 6% increase organic) to $2.69 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter.

