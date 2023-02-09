Willis Towers Watson Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) reported that its fourth quarter adjusted EPS increased to $6.33 from $5.67, prior year. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $6.22, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 billion, down 1% from last year.

Income from continuing operations increased to $606 million from $574 million, previous year. Income per share from continuing operations was $5.52 compared to $4.54.

Revenue was $2.72 billion, an increase of 1% as compared to $2.71 billion for the same period in the prior year. Excluding a 4% foreign currency headwind, revenue increased 4%. On an organic basis, revenue increased 5%. Analysts on average had estimated $2.69 billion in revenue. For 2023, the company expects: mid-single digit organic revenue growth; and adjusted operating margin expansion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.