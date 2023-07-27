Willis Towers Watson Q2 Adj. Profit Declines, Organic Revenue Growth At 7%; Updates 2024 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) reported second-quarter net profit of $96 million or $0.88 per share compared to $114 million or $0.97 per share, prior year. Adjusted profit per share was $2.05 compared to $2.32, prior year. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.33, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue increased to $2.16 billion from $2.03 billion, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $2.13 billion in revenue.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects mid-single digit organic revenue growth. For fiscal 2024, the company now expects adjusted EPS in a range of $15.40 to $17.00, revised from prior range of $17.50 to $20.50.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

