Willis Towers Watson Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.64 compared to $3.34, prior year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.28, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income attributable to Willis Towers Watson was $733 million, an increase of 140% from $305 million, a year ago. Earnings per share was $5.63, up 140% over prior year.

First quarter total revenue increased 5% to $2.6 billion with constant currency growth of 1% and organic growth of 4%. Analysts expected revenue of $2.50 billion, for the quarter.

