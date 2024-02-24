Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (WTW) Price Target Increased by 12.87% to 300.49

The average one-year price target for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NasdaqGS:WTW) has been revised to 300.49 / share. This is an increase of 12.87% from the prior estimate of 266.22 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 242.40 to a high of 336.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.26% from the latest reported closing price of 277.57 / share.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Declares $0.84 Dividend

On December 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share ($3.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 31, 2023 received the payment on January 16, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.84 per share.

At the current share price of $277.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.21%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.38%, the lowest has been 1.23%, and the highest has been 19.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.87 (n=207).

The current dividend yield is 1.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 5.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTW is 0.32%, an increase of 1.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 116,024K shares. The put/call ratio of WTW is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,671K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,947K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 84.06% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 5,568K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,410K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 8.58% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4,522K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,525K shares, representing a decrease of 22.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 14.28% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 4,079K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,207K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 2.79% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 3,436K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,231K shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 3.96% over the last quarter.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Willis Towers Watson is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that designs and delivers solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving clients in more than 140 countries and markets.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.