Dividends
WLTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WLTW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WLTW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $198.67, the dividend yield is 1.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WLTW was $198.67, representing a -10.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $220.97 and a 38.6% increase over the 52 week low of $143.34.

WLTW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). WLTW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.82. Zacks Investment Research reports WLTW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.5%, compared to an industry average of -6.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WLTW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WLTW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WLTW as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB)
  • Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
  • iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)
  • Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (ONEQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ONEQ with an increase of 23.45% over the last 100 days. MARB has the highest percent weighting of WLTW at 7.58%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WLTW

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular