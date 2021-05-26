Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.71 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WLTW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WLTW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $261.59, the dividend yield is 1.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WLTW was $261.59, representing a -3.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $271.87 and a 45.89% increase over the 52 week low of $179.31.

WLTW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). WLTW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.94. Zacks Investment Research reports WLTW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.62%, compared to an industry average of 14.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WLTW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WLTW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WLTW as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (RYF)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (JOET).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYF with an increase of 28.44% over the last 100 days. MARB has the highest percent weighting of WLTW at 9.77%.

