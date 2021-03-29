Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.71 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WLTW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.41% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WLTW was $229.36, representing a -1.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $232.34 and a 49.78% increase over the 52 week low of $153.13.

WLTW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). WLTW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.65. Zacks Investment Research reports WLTW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.33%, compared to an industry average of 13.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WLTW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WLTW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WLTW as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KIE with an increase of 29.66% over the last 100 days. MARB has the highest percent weighting of WLTW at 8.49%.

