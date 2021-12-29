Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.8 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased WLTW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.68% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $238.72, the dividend yield is 1.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WLTW was $238.72, representing a -12.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $271.87 and a 20.79% increase over the 52 week low of $197.63.

WLTW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). WLTW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $17.69. Zacks Investment Research reports WLTW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.06%, compared to an industry average of 18.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wltw Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

