Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.71 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WLTW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $207.94, the dividend yield is 1.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WLTW was $207.94, representing a -5.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $220.97 and a 45.07% increase over the 52 week low of $143.34.

WLTW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). WLTW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.17. Zacks Investment Research reports WLTW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.9%, compared to an industry average of -4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WLTW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WLTW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WLTW as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB)

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VOE with an increase of 15.11% over the last 100 days. MARB has the highest percent weighting of WLTW at 8.57%.

