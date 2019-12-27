Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WLTW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WLTW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $202.02, the dividend yield is 1.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WLTW was $202.02, representing a -2.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $206.29 and a 38.91% increase over the 52 week low of $145.43.

WLTW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). WLTW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.73. Zacks Investment Research reports WLTW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.21%, compared to an industry average of 9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WLTW Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WLTW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WLTW as a top-10 holding:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKG with an increase of 11.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WLTW at 1.19%.

