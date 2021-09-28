Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.8 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WLTW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.68% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $231.58, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WLTW was $231.58, representing a -14.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $271.87 and a 29.15% increase over the 52 week low of $179.31.

WLTW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). WLTW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.63. Zacks Investment Research reports WLTW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.81%, compared to an industry average of 18.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wltw Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WLTW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WLTW as a top-10 holding:

Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GURU with an increase of 7.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WLTW at 1.58%.

