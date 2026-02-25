Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (BIT:1WTW) Price Target Increased by 14.91% to 331.22

The average one-year price target for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (BIT:1WTW) has been revised to €331.22 / share. This is an increase of 14.91% from the prior estimate of €288.25 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €282.05 to a high of €377.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.35% from the latest reported closing price of €236.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited. This is an decrease of 252 owner(s) or 16.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1WTW is 0.30%, an increase of 8.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.16% to 113,974K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 6,926K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,632K shares , representing an increase of 47.55%.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,978K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,184K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WTW by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 5,613K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,295K shares , representing an increase of 23.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WTW by 4.26% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,251K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,265K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WTW by 5.81% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,462K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,545K shares , representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WTW by 1.96% over the last quarter.

