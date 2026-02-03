Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (BIT:1WTW) Price Target Decreased by 10.03% to 288.25

The average one-year price target for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (BIT:1WTW) has been revised to €288.25 / share. This is a decrease of 10.03% from the prior estimate of €320.38 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €247.52 to a high of €323.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.09% from the latest reported closing price of €288.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited. This is an decrease of 214 owner(s) or 13.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1WTW is 0.31%, an increase of 8.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.46% to 113,354K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,978K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,184K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WTW by 85.64% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 4,295K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,786K shares , representing an increase of 11.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WTW by 26.05% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,265K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,294K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WTW by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 3,632K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278K shares , representing an increase of 64.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WTW by 207.50% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,545K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,579K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WTW by 8.16% over the last quarter.

