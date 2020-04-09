Willis Towers Watson Public Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WLTW

In trading on Thursday, shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WLTW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $193.65, changing hands as high as $196.85 per share. Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WLTW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WLTW's low point in its 52 week range is $143.34 per share, with $220.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $193.81. The WLTW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

