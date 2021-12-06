Willis Towers Watson Public Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WLTW

In trading on Monday, shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WLTW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $234.44, changing hands as high as $234.74 per share. Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WLTW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WLTW's low point in its 52 week range is $197.63 per share, with $271.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $234.59. The WLTW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

