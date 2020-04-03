US Markets
Willis Towers Watson pauses sale plans for insurance broker Miller

Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Willis Towers Watson has put a brake on its plans for a possible sale of insurance broker Miller, it said on Friday.

"Given the current COVID-19 outbreak and associated uncertainty, we have paused our current efforts to explore strategic alternatives for Miller," a Willis spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

"WTW and Miller remain committed to the process and will make an announcement in due course."

"The Insurance Insider" previously reported the news.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Huw Jones)

